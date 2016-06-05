(Repeats story published on Friday)
By Svetlana Burmistrova
ASTRAKHAN, Russia, June 3 When sanctions on Iran
were lifted in January, Russia might have expected to be near
the front of the queue for business opportunities. Moscow, after
all, was one of Tehran's oldest allies and is now its partner on
the battlefield in Syria.
On the evidence of the commerce passing through the Caspian
Sea port of Astrakhan, the main jumping-off point for Russian
sea-borne trade with Iran, it's not playing out like that.
The value of goods shipped from the Astrakhan region to Iran
in the first four months of this year was down 16 percent on the
same period last year, according to the regional government.
"There's a pause with grain, timber products are being
loaded, metal gets shipped very rarely and then only in very
small consignments," said Artyom Ulyanov, commercial director of
Astrakhan's central cargo port. "Overall, we're loading less
that we did in previous periods."
That, according to traders and shipping industry sources, is
partly because Russian red tape is choking trade at a time when
Iranians can do deals with Western countries that were
effectively closed off to them before because of sanctions.
To be sure, the port at Astrakhan is only a snapshot of the
state of Russian-Iranian ties. But it could point to the
limitations of a relationship that is forged from a convergence
of interests in areas like Syria rather than a shared world
view.
The mood around the wharfs and dockyards at Astrakhan,
Russia's biggest Caspian Sea port, is sour.
On a visit late last month, a Reuters correspondent found
that cranes in several sections of the port were standing still
because there was no cargo to move.
"Before, we had to search for ships" to carry cargo to Iran
because the volume of the trade was so high, said the owner of a
grain-exporting company that supplies Iran, speaking of trade
before the international sanctions were lifted.
Now, said the businessman, who asked not to be identified so
he could speak candidly, ship operators came knocking on his
door looking for business.
Last month, Russia's ministry for economic development
organised a Russian-Iranian business forum meant to take place
in Astrakhan. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was
scheduled to attend.
It was called off, with the local government citing
"circumstances that have arisen". Some participants only found
out the event was off when they were already on the way there.
"We and another thousand people from Iran got tickets and
visas, but they called off the forum two days before it starts,"
said Taban Tizgush, president of the chamber of trade and
industry in the Iranian province of Gilan, on the Caspian Sea.
"That causes us a lot of damage."
MIDDLE EASTERN PARTNERS
How Iran and Russia get along with each other matters
globally.
The joint operation between Russia's air force, Iran's
military and the Iranian-allied Hezbollah militia turned the
tide of the Syrian civil war in favour of President Bashar al
Assad's administration, frustrating Western efforts to push him
out and testing U.S. influence in the Middle East.
What happens next in Syria depends in large degree on
whether the Russian-Iranian partnership holds together and keeps
backing Assad.
The port at Astrakhan gives one perspective on ties between
the countries. Elsewhere, deals are being done.
Russia's government said last year it had agreed joint
projects with Iran worth $40 billion. A Russian shipbuilder won
a contract in May worth nearly $1 billion to build five offshore
drilling rigs for Iran. Moscow is also selling sophisticated
weapons to Tehran, including S-300 air defence missiles.
But the mood at the port chimes with a more general
atmosphere of tension in ties between Iran and Russia.
Some Iranian officials are wary of getting too close to
Russia, which occupied Iran twice in the 20th century. Russia
for its part is wary of Iran becoming too powerful and of
alienating Iran's rivals in the Middle East.
Interactions between the Kremlin and Iranian officials can,
at times, be fraught.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran in
November last year for a gas exporters' forum, Iranian security
officials barred reporters travelling with Putin from entering
the venue.
That sparked an argument between Iranian security and
Kremlin press service officials, and in the scrum that resulted,
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Novak, the energy
minister, were jostled, according to a Reuters reporter who was
there.
NEW COMPETITION
In an interview with Reuters, Alexander Zhilkin, the
Astrakhan region governor, said grain exports this year would be
lower than in 2015 because Iran was enforcing temporary grain
import restrictions.
But he said he expected trade to double within 18 months of
all the international sanctions being lifted on Iran.
"Petrochemicals, paper, glass, wood, wood products; there is
demand for all of that," he said. "This year, unexpectedly,
we've had requests from Iran for potatoes and onions."
However, local business people say the deeper problem is not
demand.
Traders who move goods through Astrakhan to Iran talk of
layers of red tape that can hold up cargoes for months, of
corrupt officials withholding permissions, and of import and
export regulations changing without warning.
"That's why our share of trade with Iran is pitifully
small," said Alexander Rybakov, finance director of RusIranExpo,
an exporters' union.
Despite those issues, during the years of sanctions trade
was healthy. That was in part because Russian companies were
prepared to take the risk of doing transactions with Iran, while
many other countries were not.
The main exports via Astrakhan - wheat, timber and scrap
metal - were not banned by sanctions. But the international
restrictions imposed over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme
effectively barred Iran from international financial systems, so
settling bills was complicated.
Russian firms found ways around that, by using intermediary
banks in third countries. Grain exports from Russia to Iran grew
while sanctions were in force.
But with sanctions gone, business people in Astrakhan
predict that big global grain traders will now move into the
Iran market, squeezing out Russian players.
The big global traders will have lower costs because they
can deliver grain on vessels of up to 70,000 tonnes via Iran's
Gulf ports, while the maximum size of vessels in the Caspian is
6,000 tonnes, said Hossein Lotfi, owner of a trading firm.
"If Russia does not take steps to hold onto its trade with
Iran, it could lose 20 to 30 percent of grain exports," said
Lotfi, who is also a consultant to Astrakhan's chamber of
commerce with Iran.
"Once payments are simplified new players could come into
the south of Iran, and they can offer lower prices."
