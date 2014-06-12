MOSCOW, June 12 Russia is concerned about unrest
in Iraq which threatens the country's territorial integrity,
Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as
saying on Thursday.
Sunni rebels from an al Qaeda splinter group overran the
Iraqi city of Tikrit on Wednesday and closed in on the biggest
oil refinery in the country, making further gains in their rapid
military advance against the Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad.
"We are concerned about what's happening in Iraq," Lavrov
was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency. "The (territorial)
integrity of Iraq is in question."
