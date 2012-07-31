MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's state energy holding
Rosneftegaz has received Kremlin approval to buy a
stake in Irkutskenergo from InterRAO, both
utility firms, the head of InterRAO, Boris Kovalchuk said on
Tuesday.
The move is part of measures to consolidate state control of
Russian utilities.
The InterRAO electricity holding firm, which is keen to
attract investment to expand its generation capacity, expects to
receive at least $1 billion from the sale of its 40 percent
stake in Irkutskenergo in a deal which should be formalised by
the end of 2012, Kovalchuk said.
Reuters sources said earlier Rosneftegaz will then hand over
its Irkutskenergo stake and 55 billion roubles ($1.71 billion)
in cash to state-controlled hydroelectric power producer
Rushydro, and will in exchange receive an 11 percent
stake and an option to manage Rushydro's controlling stake.
Rosneftegaz will also receive a 5.3 percent stake in
InterRAO under the deal.
The decision to sell the Irkutskenergo stake was announced
at the Kremlin energy commission headed by Russia's "energy
tsar" Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, who
is keen to consolidate various energy assets under Rosneftegaz.
The sale of utilities firms to Rosneftegaz, a majority
shareholder of Rosneft and a stake holder in Gazprom
, has been opposed by the government of Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev, who agreed to swap seats with Putin last year.
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said earlier this
month the government was keen to press ahead with the sale of
utilities assets, but the efficiency of having Rosneftegaz as
shareholder of utilities companies was questionable.
Irkutskenergo is part-owned by Eurosibenergo (50.19 percent)
and InterRAO (40.007 percent). A large part of its electricity
is bought by Rusal, the world's largest aluminium
producer, co-owned by Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.
($1 = 32.1900 Russian roubles)
