MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's state energy holding Rosneftegaz has received Kremlin approval to buy a stake in Irkutskenergo from InterRAO, both utility firms, the head of InterRAO, Boris Kovalchuk said on Tuesday.

The move is part of measures to consolidate state control of Russian utilities.

The InterRAO electricity holding firm, which is keen to attract investment to expand its generation capacity, expects to receive at least $1 billion from the sale of its 40 percent stake in Irkutskenergo in a deal which should be formalised by the end of 2012, Kovalchuk said.

Reuters sources said earlier Rosneftegaz will then hand over its Irkutskenergo stake and 55 billion roubles ($1.71 billion) in cash to state-controlled hydroelectric power producer Rushydro, and will in exchange receive an 11 percent stake and an option to manage Rushydro's controlling stake.

Rosneftegaz will also receive a 5.3 percent stake in InterRAO under the deal.

The decision to sell the Irkutskenergo stake was announced at the Kremlin energy commission headed by Russia's "energy tsar" Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, who is keen to consolidate various energy assets under Rosneftegaz.

The sale of utilities firms to Rosneftegaz, a majority shareholder of Rosneft and a stake holder in Gazprom , has been opposed by the government of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who agreed to swap seats with Putin last year.

Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said earlier this month the government was keen to press ahead with the sale of utilities assets, but the efficiency of having Rosneftegaz as shareholder of utilities companies was questionable.

Irkutskenergo is part-owned by Eurosibenergo (50.19 percent) and InterRAO (40.007 percent). A large part of its electricity is bought by Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer, co-owned by Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska. ($1 = 32.1900 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Alexei Anishchuk; editing by James Jukwey)