BRIEF-Zhengzhou Yutong Bus plans financing via medium-term notes issue
* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.90 million) perpetual medium-term notes, up to $400 million offshore medium-term notes
MOSCOW Aug 2 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Jaguar Land Rover of 2,152 Jaguar XF and Jaguar XJ cars.
The affected vehicles were produced between Sept. 2012 and Dec. 2015 and the recall is due to a possible malfunction of their air conditioning, cooling and steering systems. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
May 19 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd * Says board elects Xiong Qiang as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qAm8pO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)