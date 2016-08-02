MOSCOW Aug 2 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Jaguar Land Rover of 2,152 Jaguar XF and Jaguar XJ cars.

The affected vehicles were produced between Sept. 2012 and Dec. 2015 and the recall is due to a possible malfunction of their air conditioning, cooling and steering systems. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)