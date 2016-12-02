MOSCOW/TOKYO Dec 2 Russian gas giant Gazprom is working on a deal under which Japanese banks would provide it with financing worth 800 million euros ($851.28 million), two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The deal is likely to be signed when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Japan on Dec. 15, according to one of the sources. The other source said the deal related to project financing for Gazprom.

The sources did not name the banks being tapped to provide the financing. Gazprom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow and Taro Fuse in TOKYO; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Polina Devitt/Andrew Osborn)