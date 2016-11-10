MOSCOW Nov 10 Gazprom said on Thursday that it has discussed possible financing with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation for the expansion of the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas plant.

It also said that it discussed with JBIC financing for the Amur gas processing plant in Russia.

Gazprom plans to add a third LNG production train at the Sakhalin-2 plant in 2021, possibly fed by a newly drilled gas field, as Russian companies seek to boost their share of the global LNG market. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)