BRIEF-Hamilton Lane announces limited waiver of lock-up restriction
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
MOSCOW Nov 10 Gazprom said on Thursday that it has discussed possible financing with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation for the expansion of the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas plant.
It also said that it discussed with JBIC financing for the Amur gas processing plant in Russia.
Gazprom plans to add a third LNG production train at the Sakhalin-2 plant in 2021, possibly fed by a newly drilled gas field, as Russian companies seek to boost their share of the global LNG market. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade