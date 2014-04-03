BRIEF-Landmark White announces rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares
* Announces rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in company (new shares), at $0.60 per new share raising approximately $10.5 million
MOSCOW, April 3 U.S. bank JP Morgan said on Thursday it would process a payment from Russia's embassy in Kazakhstan to Russian insurance agency Sogaz after blocking it earlier this week over Ukraine-related U.S. sanctions.
"Following consultation with our regulators, we are processing this transaction," the bank said in a statement.
Russia's Foreign Ministry accused the bank on Tuesday of "illegally" blocking a payment from one of its embassies to an insurance agency "under the pretext of anti-Russian sanctions".
It suggested the action, which it called "unacceptable, illegal and absurd," would have consequences for the U.S. embassy and consulate in Russia. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
TOKYO, April 19 Christian Dior launched its new Tokyo store with a fashion show in the rooftop gardens of a luxury mall, where models sported new looks from its creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.