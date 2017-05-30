UPDATE 6-Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement bill with tough debate expected
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)
MOSCOW May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.
Radamant Financial, a company which owns a 52.4 percent stake in JUGRA, will convert its deposits to prop up the bank, JUGRA said.
JUGRA President Alexey Nefedov said in an emailed comment to Reuters the conversion of $500 million worth of subordinated deposits will bring the bank's capital adequacy ratio to 13.2 percent.
Plans call for more deposits to be converted into capital in the future, Nefedov said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Jason Neely)
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he backs efforts to quickly move legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but was stalled by a procedural snag in the House.