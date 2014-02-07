MOSCOW Feb 7 The maker of the Kalashnikov rifle
plans to start producing arms in India, the biggest importer of
Russian weapons, this year, it said on Friday.
Kalashnikov Concern, based in the Siberian city of Izhevsk,
mass produces the AK-47 assault rifle.
The company, in which state-owned Rostekh owns a controlling
stake, said it would produce 50,000 weapons a year at the
factory in India, working with an unspecified partner. Total
investment was forecast to be $20 million.
"India is a very promising market, and the best way to enter
it is to set up production there," said Alexei Krivoruchko,
chief executive and part-owner of Kalashnikov Concern.
"We will begin to set up production this year."
The creator of the AK-47, Mikhail Kalashnikov, died in
December at the age of 94.
