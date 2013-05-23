MOSCOW May 23 Russian truckmaker Kamaz
said on Thursday it would return around 500 million
roubles ($16 million) to shareholders in its first dividend
payout in 20 years.
Kamaz, in which German autos group Daimler has an
11 percent stake, said in a statement it would pay 10 percent of
last year's net profit in dividends.
The company earlier reported a tripling of earnings for 2012
to 5.8 billion roubles. Under Russian Accounting
Standards that are used to calculate dividends, the net profit
totalled 4.9 billion roubles.
($1 = 31.2910 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Douglas Busvine)