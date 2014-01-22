MOSCOW Jan 22 A 23.5 percent stake in Russian
truckmaker Kamaz may sold to Russian buyers rather
than its partner Daimler, as the German carmaker is
not offering a high enough price, Kommersant newspaper reported
on Wednesday.
Daimler, which owns 11 percent of Kamaz directly, has a
partnership agreement that would allow it to increase its
holding this year or next.
Sergei Chemezov, the head of Kamaz's biggest shareholder,
state conglomerate Rostec, told Reuters last year that
negotiations aimed at giving Daimler a bigger stake had been
suspended due to differences over price.
New buyers for the stake may be Russian lender VEB,
state-backed private equity fund the Russian Direct Investment
Fund (RDIF) or Rostec, Russian media on Wednesday quoted
Chemezov as saying.
A spokesman for Rostec confirmed that Chemezov said that
VEB, the RDIF and Rostec may contend for the stake.
The stake is currently owned by investors led by Ruben
Vardanyan, the former chief executive of investment bank Troika,
now owned by Sberbank, Kommersant said.
"Although the negotiation process is not transparent, we
believe that Chemezov's statement was probably directed towards
Daimler, in an attempt to accelerate negotiations between the
German manufacturer and Vardanyan and his partners," said
analysts at Metropol.
Daimler was not immediately available for comment. Kamaz,
VEB and the RDIF declined comment. Vardanyan could not
immediately be contacted.
Kamaz shares were 2 percent lower at 53.08 roubles on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Megan Davies and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Maria
Kiselyova and Mark Potter)