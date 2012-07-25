Macy's warns on gross margin outlook, shares tumble
CHICAGO, June 6 Macy's Inc could report a full-year gross margin below the department store chain's forecast in February, Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, July 25 Russian truckmaker Kamaz plans to cut between 1,500 and 3,000 so-called white-collar workers to increase its business efficiency, Kamaz's spokesman Oleg Afanasyev told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Our figures do not match international standards of 9 to 11 percent of people working in offices (out of the total number of employees) as Kamaz now has 17 percent," he said.
Kamaz, where German truckmaker Daimler has a minority stake, employs around 50,000 people in total.
The group swung to a net profit of 1.8 billion roubles ($55 million) in 2011 after a 889 million rouble net loss in the previous year. ($1 = 32.7660 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Gelogayev Writing by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)
CHICAGO, June 6 Macy's Inc could report a full-year gross margin below the department store chain's forecast in February, Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on Tuesday.
DETROIT/NEW YORK, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected proposals by hedge fund Greenlight Capital to restructure the company's stock and reshape its board, backing Chief Executive Mary Barra's efforts to rev up the company's stalled share price.