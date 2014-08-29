MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian truck maker Kamaz said on Friday it had made a 1.5-billion-rouble ($40.5 million) net loss in the first half of 2014 after recording a profit of 2.6 billion roubles a year ago.

Kamaz, in which Germany's Daimler owns 15 percent, also reported a 10 percent slump in revenue to 47.6 billion roubles as costs increased while demand faltered.

