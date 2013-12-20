MOSCOW Dec 20 Business tycoon Suleiman Kerimov has sold his 36 percent stake in Russia's biggest homebuilder PIK, further reducing his investments in the country, according to statements by the company and its financial adviser Otkritie Financial Corp.

Based on the market value of PIK the stake would be worth around $515 million.

Kerimov, who recently sold his 21.75 percent holding in potash giant Uralkali, sold the stake in PIK to property investor Sergei Gordeev and businessman Alexander Mamut, who owns a stake in precious metals miner Polymetal , the statements said.

Mamut and Gordeev bought 16.02 percent and 19.9 percent respectively. The price of the deal was not disclosed.

The holding in PIK was owned by Kerimov's Suleyman Kerimov Foundation.

Dagestan-born Kerimov's business empire was built mainly on Russia's vast natural resources - he remains the largest shareholder in goldminer Polyus and also owns premier soccer club Anzhi Makhachkala.