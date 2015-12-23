* Court issues international arrest warrant
* Khodorkovsky denies ordering 1998 contract killing
MOSCOW, Dec 23 Russia has issued an
international arrest warrant for Mikhail Khodorkovsky on
suspicion of ordering a contract killing, investigators said on
Wednesday, prompting the former oil tycoon to declare the
Kremlin had gone mad.
The move came a day after armed police raided the Moscow
offices of a pro-democracy movement founded by Khodorkovsky, one
of President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics.
Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, was pardoned by
Putin in 2013 and freed after a decade in jail on fraud charges
he says were politically motivated. He has angered the Kremlin
in recent months with critical statements.
He accused Putin in November of leading Russia into a 1970s
Soviet-style period of stagnation that could eventually trigger
the country's collapse. Earlier this month he said
a peaceful revolution was "inevitable"
Russian investigators said they had concluded that
Khodorkovsky, then head of the now defunct Yukos oil company,
had ordered subordinates to kill Vladimir Petukhov, the mayor of
Nefteyugansk, a Siberian oil town, in 1998.
Petukhov was shot dead by a gunman near his office.
Vladimir Markin, a spokesman for Russia's Investigative
Committee, said Khodorkovsky's motive for allegedly ordering the
official's murder was related to Petukhov's demands for Yukos to
pay local taxes he said it was evading.
"WANTED FUGITIVE"
Markin said Khodorkovsky had also ordered the killing of a
businessman, Evgeny Rybin, who was shot at in 1998 and had his
car bombed the following year but survived.
"For the investigation, it is completely obvious that these
crimes were carried out for mercenary motives," Markin said in a
statement. "We declare Mikhail Khodorkovsky a wanted fugitive
internationally."
Khodorkovsky denies the allegations and condemned the
decision, suggesting it was politically motivated.
"They have gone mad," he said of the Kremlin, saying his
arrest in absentia had been approved "without any obvious
facts."
He told a news conference earlier this month that the
Kremlin had been using the Petukhov murder case against him
since 2003 to punish him for speaking out about corruption in
Russia.
"The murder was solved that same year, 1998, and the
presumed perpetrators were arrested. (But) for some reason, they
were then freed and were subsequently killed," he said.
Khodorkovsky left Russia immediately after being released in
2013, and now spends his time mostly in London and Switzerland.
A spokesman for Putin said there was no contradiction
between the president pardoning Khodorkovsky and the businessman
then being declared an international fugitive.
"The head of state takes decisions about pardoning people on
the basis of appeals, but a decision about an investigation or
declaring someone a fugitive ... is not taken by him. It is
taken by investigators," said the spokesman.
