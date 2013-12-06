* Medvedev says state should be careful about amnesty
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Dec 6 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev hinted on Friday that former Yukos oil company chief
Mikhail Khodorkovsky would not be freed under an amnesty
President Vladimir Putin is preparing, and a prosecutor said the
jailed tycoon could face new charges.
The head of Putin's human rights council said this week that
Khodorkovsky and two women from the punk band Pussy Riot could
benefit from the amnesty marking the anniversary of the adoption
of Russia's post-Soviet constitution in 1993.
But, without naming names, Medvedev said Russia should be
careful about freeing people convicted of crimes like
hooliganism - the charge in the Pussy Riot case - and theft,
which was the indictment against Khodorkovsky.
"Our people really are not much inclined, for example, to
conduct acts of amnesty for individuals involved in violent
crimes, for individuals who committed crimes against society,
including hooliganism," Medvedev said in a TV interview.
"People are not very inclined to decide to issue an amnesty
for those who committed major state crimes (such as) theft. And
so the president and parliament must listen to public opinion."
Supporters say Khodorkovsky, arrested in 2003, was jailed to
curb a political challenge to Putin, bring his oil assets under
state control and send a signal to other tycoons to toe the
line.
In the eyes of Kremlin critics at home and abroad,
Khodorkovsky's jailing is one of the biggest stains on the
record of Putin, who was first elected president in 2000 and has
not ruled out seeking another six-year term in 2018.
Khodorkovsky is due for release in August but some activists
doubt he will walk free while Putin is in power. The authorities
continue to investigate dealings at now-defunct Yukos, prompting
frequent speculation he could face new charges.
Deputy Prosecutor-General Alexander Zvyagintsev said several
cases involving Khodorkovsky were being pursued and had "good
prospects for going to court," Interfax news agency reported.
TRIPLE JEOPARDY
Khodorkovsky was convicted in 2005 and again in 2010,
prompting accusations that Russia has tried him twice for the
same activities. A third trial would badly damage Russia's image
unless there was iron-clad evidence of wrongdoing.
Putin has suggested Khodorkovsky has blood on his hands,
referring to a murder conviction against a former Yukos security
chief. Zvyagintsev gave no details about any case involving
Khodorkovsky.
The Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying
authorities were investigating suspicions of the laundering of
more than $10 billion and the possible use of laundered money to
change Russian legislation - an apparent reference to the
funding of political parties or civil society groups.
Khodorkovsky and the jailed women from Pussy Riot are
considered political prisoners by Kremlin opponents, but
Medvedev said there were no political prisoners in Russia. Putin
has repeatedly said the same thing.
Pussy Riot's Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina are
serving two-year sentences for a "punk prayer" protest against
Putin in Russia's main cathedral that infuriated the Russian
Orthodox Church and offended many believers. They are due for
release in March.
Western governments have called the punishment excessive and
Kremlin opponents saw their trial as part of a clampdown on
dissent during Putin's third presidential term, from May 2012.
While Medvedev suggested Russians convicted of hooliganism
should not expect to be freed in an amnesty, both Tolokonnikova
and Alyokhina have young children, which officials have
suggested could be a factor in the decision.
Also charged with hooliganism are 28 Greenpeace activists
and two journalists arrested for a protest against Arctic oil
drilling, after some tried to scale Russia's first offshore oil
platform in the region in September.
All 30, citizens of 18 countries, are out on bail but remain
in Russia. They face up to seven years in prison if convicted.
Medvedev also suggested defendants in the trial of 12 people
accused of rioting and violence against police at a protest on
the eve of Putin's inauguration should not expect to be spared
by the amnesty.
People face such charges "not because they hold political
views that differ from those of Putin or Medvedev ... but
because they beat police," he said. "That is unacceptable."
Opposition leaders say the charges are unfounded and that
the authorities deliberately provoked violence at the rally.
