* Former oil tycoon jailed after falling out with Putin
* Seeks release, says sentence was politically motivated
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Aug 6 Jailed former oil tycoon Mikhail
Khodorkovsky asked Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday to release
him and overturn a sentence he said was one of many "faulty
rulings" that have spurred opposition to President Vladimir
Putin.
Khodorkovsky, who was Russia's richest man as head of the
Yukos oil company before his arrest in 2003 and sentencing in
2005 for tax evasion and fraud, read out his appeal in a video
link from a prison colony near the Arctic Circle.
"In this case, the usual mantra that everything is legal and
well-grounded just won't do," Khodorkovsky, seen by some Kremlin
critics as a potential opposition leader, said, reading from
notes clearly and calmly.
Describing his case as political, he said: "Faulty court
rulings have already become a catalyst for the protest movement
(against Putin). A growing part of society is demanding ... to
be able to live and not be afraid."
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on Tuesday whether to
cut Khodorkovsky's sentence, and that of his former business
partner Platon Lebedev, after their lawyers argued their arrest
was illegal and the length of their prison sentences unfair.
Khodorkovsky, 50, is not expected to be released more than a
year ahead of time. But the former businessman, who wore a black
shirt and was handcuffed, said: "It always has been, and
remains, important for me to get justice in my homeland."
BUSINESS EMPIRE BROKEN UP
Khodorkovsky's $40-billion business empire was broken up and
sold off, mainly into state hands, after his arrest and
subsequent sentencing in 2005.
He had fallen out with Putin by funding political parties
other than the main pro-Kremlin party and suggesting some oil
deals involving the state were corrupt.
Many foreign investors saw Khodorkovsky's jailing as a
turning point in Putin's 2000-2008 presidency, giving hardliners
the upper hand and ultimately increasing their control over the
economy.
Investors said his release would be a positive sign although
they are more concerned about the treatment of opposition
leader Alexei Navalny, who is appealing against a five-year jail
term after being convicted in July of theft.
In their first trial, Khodorkovsky and Lebedev were
sentenced to nine years in prison, later reduced to eight, for
fraud and tax evasion. They both pleaded not guilty.
More charges were brought against them and, found guilty of
money-laundering and theft in 2010, their sentences were
extended until 2017. They were later reduced to 2016 on appeal
and then to 2014. Khodorkovsky is due for release in October
2014, and Platonov in July next year.
The European Court of Human Rights last month rejected
suggestions that the case against Khodorkovsky had been
politically motivated but found that the initial trial was
unfair and the 2005 sentencing was unjustified.
(Writing by Timothy Heritage; editing by Elizabeth Piper)