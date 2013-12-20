MOSCOW Dec 20 Russian President Vladimir Putin
signed a decree on Friday pardoning jailed tycoon Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, the Kremlin said.
Putin announced unexpectedly on Thursday that he would
pardon Khodorkovsky, who was once Russia's richest man and is
seen by Kremlin critics as a political prisoner.
The decree pardoned Khodorkovsky on the basis of "the
principles of humanism". The Kremlin said the decree took
immediate effect and Russian news agencies quoted a lawyer as
saying it was possible that the former Yukos oil company chief
could be freed as early as Friday.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)