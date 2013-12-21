* Khodorkovsky meets family a day after whirlwind release
* Oil tycoon fell out with Putin before his arrest
* Khodorkovsky travelled to Germany after release
By Michelle Martin and Lidia Kelly
BERLIN/MOSCOW, Dec 21 Former oil tycoon Mikhail
Khodorkovsky was reunited with family members in Berlin on
Saturday, a day after he was released from a decade-long jail
term during which he became one of Russian President Vladimir
Putin's most prominent critics.
Khodorkovsky, 50, was released from a remote prison near the
Arctic Circle on Friday after Putin pardoned him with the stroke
of a pen. He immediately flew to Berlin, where he was joined by
his relatives, including his elderly parents, Marina and Boris,
on Saturday.
"My family is finally reunited and we're very, very happy to
be together after the 10 years of separation," his son Pavel
Khodorkovsky, who arrived from the United States, said outside
the Adlon Hotel in the German capital.
"As you can imagine my father is going through a lot right
now," he said.
Khodorkovsky, who had been in jail since his arrest in
October 2003 on fraud and tax evasion charges, was convicted
twice of financial crimes, to which he pleaded not guilty.
In an excerpt from the first on-camera comment to the media
since his release, Khodorkovsky told Russian magazine The New
Times in an interview that his family was allowed only a handful
of overnight visits during the years he was in prison.
"There was an opportunity - three days, once per quarter,
during four years out of the 10 - to spend nights in the
visiting room," said Khodorkovsky, who looked composed and
relaxed in a black turtleneck sweater.
Kremlin critics say Khodorkovsky angered Putin by funding
opposition parties, questioning state decisions on oil pipeline
policy, raising corruption allegations and fashioning himself as
an enlightened, Western-style post-Soviet executive.
Supporters say the former Yukos oil company chief was jailed
to curb political challenges to Putin, bring his oil assets
under state control and warn other tycoons to toe the line.
Yukos was bankrupted and sold off. Its main production asset
now forms the core of state oil company Rosneft, which
is headed by an influential Putin ally, Igor Sechin.
PUTIN'S DECISION
Putin's decision to pardon Khodorkovsky, who had been due to
be released next August, was widely seen as an effort to improve
Russia's image before it hosts the Winter Olympics in February
in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.
The pardon sent Russian share prices upward briefly but
economists said real reforms to Russia's economy and its justice
system would be needed to remove the discount its stocks sell at
compared to other emerging markets.
Putin said on Thursday that Khodorkovsky sought a pardon
because his mother was ill, and his spokesman said the request
meant Khodorkovsky had admitted guilt. Khodorkovsky said in a
statement on Friday that although he had asked Putin for a
pardon for unspecified family reasons, he did not admit guilt.
Russian media have speculated that fears of new charges that
could have threatened to keep him in jail past next August could
have influenced his decision to seek a pardon.
Putin's spokesman has said Khodorkovsky is free to return to
Russia.
The United States and European Union welcomed Khodorkovsky's
release but made clear they want to see Russia make sustained
efforts to strengthen rule of law and respect for human rights.
"Putin is making efforts to revamp the battered façade of
his authoritarian Russia," said German opposition Greens'
politician Marieluise Beck, who met Khodorkovsky on Saturday.
His release "cannot blind us to the fact that Russia is just
as far away from being a state governed by the rule of law as it
was before this pardon," she said in a statement.