MOSCOW Dec 22 Former oil tycoon Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, freed by a pardon from Russian President Vladimir
Putin after 10 years in jail, said in remarks published on
Sunday that he would not go into politics or seek to regain
assets of his former oil company, Yukos.
In an interview with Russian magazine The New Times,
Khodorkovsky said there were no conditions attached to the
pardon but said he had told Putin in a letter: "I do not intend
to get involved in politics and do not intend to fight for the
return of (Yukos) assets."
