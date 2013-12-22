MOSCOW Dec 22 Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, freed by a pardon from Russian President Vladimir Putin after 10 years in jail, said in remarks published on Sunday that he would not go into politics or seek to regain assets of his former oil company, Yukos.

In an interview with Russian magazine The New Times, Khodorkovsky said there were no conditions attached to the pardon but said he had told Putin in a letter: "I do not intend to get involved in politics and do not intend to fight for the return of (Yukos) assets." (Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)