MOSCOW, June 30 Russia wants to question former
oil executive Mikhail Khodorkovsky as a suspect in a murder case
that has been reopened because of new evidence, federal
investigators said on Tuesday.
Khodorkovsky, the former owner of the now-defunct Yukos oil
company, spent a decade in jail after falling out with Vladimir
Putin. Now living in Switzerland, he remains one of the
president's most vocal critics.
He has denied involvement in the 1998 murder of Vladimir
Petukhov, the mayor of a Siberian town where Yukos had its
biggest oil production unit. He has suggested on Twitter that
the new investigation was politically motivated.
Announcing on its website that the case had been reopened,
the federal Investigative Committee, which answers directly to
Putin, said it wanted to question Khodorkovsky.
"According to information obtained by the Investigative
Committee, Yukos head Mikhail Khodorkovsky could have ordered
this murder and a number of other serious crimes," the
committee's spokesman, Vladimir Markin, said.
"I don't think his absence from Russia will be an
insurmountable obstacle to carrying out all the necessary
investigative actions."
Petukhov, who was shot dead, had been leading a public
campaign against Yukos over alleged tax arrears. A Yukos
security chief was later convicted of his murder.
Vadim Klyuvgant, a lawyer for Khodorkovsky, told RIA news
agency Markin's remarks were "fantasy".
Khodorkovsky suggested they were a response to articles he
has written criticising Putin or to a court settlement in The
Hague compensating Yukos shareholders who lost out when Russia
seized the company, broke it up and nationalised it.
"I ask Markin to explain whether this is a reaction to
implementation (of the case in) The Hague or a reaction to the
series of articles on the future of Russia after Putin?" he
wrote on Twitter.
Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, was arrested in
2003 and convicted of theft and tax evasion in 2005. Critics saw
this as punishment for opposing Putin, which the Kremlin denies.
He was pardoned and released from prison in 2013.
An international arbitration court ruled last July that
Russia must pay $50 billion for expropriating Yukos' assets. It
has not complied and a group of former shareholders has started
legal proceedings to have the order enforced.
