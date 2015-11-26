LONDON Nov 26 President Vladimir Putin will
survive Western sanctions and lower oil prices but the Kremlin
chief has brought such stagnation that Russia could eventually
collapse, former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky said on Thursday.
Russia's richest man, who was arrested in 2003 after falling
foul of Putin and released in 2013, told Reuters that Putin
could survive oil prices of $45 per barrel but that the longer
he stayed in power the greater the risks for Russia.
He said Putin, who became Kremlin chief on the last day of
1999, had shunted Russia back to the stagnation which sapped the
power of the Soviet Union in the 1970s under Leonid Brezhnev.
"Russia has plunged back into a situation similar to the end
of the 1970s," Khodorkovsky told Reuters in London. "We are in
the final stages of the Brezhnev stagnation period. Putin is
younger so unfortunately this may last longer."
Khodorkovsky, who once controlled Russia's biggest oil
company, YUKOS, said he thought the West would ease sanctions on
Russia eventually under pressure from business.
"If you are asking whether Russia will survive in its
current borders when Putin goes, then I would say the chances of
it surviving if he goes in the next 5-8 years are bigger than if
he goes in the next say 15 years," Khodorkovsky said.
"I am talking about the survival of Russia in its current
borders," he said.
He sidestepped questions about whether he would ever run for
the Russian presidency himself, saying he was interested in
civic works.
Khodorkovsky, was convicted of tax evasion and fraud in a
Moscow trial which he said was motivated by enemies who wanted
to rip apart his company and punish him for his political
ambitions.
He always denied the charges. YUKOS was crippled with
massive back-tax claims and then its main Siberian oil
production units were sold off by the state, only to be bought
later by state-controlled companies.
He told Reuters he now mostly resided in London.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)