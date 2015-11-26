* Khodorkovsky says Putin can survive $45 oil for a long
time
* Says Putin wants to use Syria for rapprochement with West
* Says West wants to end sanctions on Russia
* Revolution in Russia is possible - Khodorkovsky
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Nov 26 President Vladimir Putin will
survive Western sanctions and lower oil prices but the Kremlin
chief has brought such stagnation that Russia could eventually
collapse, former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky said on Thursday.
Russia's richest man, who was arrested in 2003 after falling
foul of Putin and released in 2013, told Reuters that Putin
could survive oil prices of $45 per barrel but that the longer
he stayed in power the greater the risks for Russia.
He said Putin, who became Kremlin chief on the last day of
1999, had shunted Russia back to the stagnation which sapped the
power of the Soviet Union in the 1970s under Leonid Brezhnev.
"Russia has plunged back into a situation similar to the end
of the 1970s," Khodorkovsky told Reuters in London. "We are in
the final stages of the Brezhnev stagnation period. Putin is
younger so unfortunately this may last longer."
Khodorkovsky, who once controlled Russia's biggest oil
company, YUKOS, said he thought the West would ease sanctions on
Russia eventually under pressure from business.
"If you are asking whether Russia will survive in its
current borders when Putin goes, then I would say the chances of
it surviving if he goes in the next 5-8 years are bigger than if
he goes in the next say 15 years," Khodorkovsky said.
"I am talking about the survival of Russia in its current
borders," he said.
Khodorkovsky said Russia's political and economic situation
was not tense enough for a revolution in the short term as
living standards have not fallen steeply enough to anger the
population.
"Putin has a good chance of remaining in power for a long
period of time," he said.
RAPPROCHEMENT
Putin wants to use the crisis in Syria to edge Russia
towards a rapprochement with the West after a stand-off over
Ukraine brought relations between the two sides to their lowest
since the Cold War, Khodorkovsky said.
"Just by the time when the reserves will be running out,
sanctions will be lifted on Russia," he said.
But he added: "There is a fundamental problem which will
hamper the rapprochement: ... Authoritarian leaders commit
mistakes without understanding that they are committing them,"
he said of Putin.
Khodorkovsky sidestepped questions about whether he would
ever run for the Russian presidency himself, saying he was
interested in social and civil society activity.
"(Being President) It is like asking me if I'm ready to fly
to Mars: The likelihood of me being chosen to fly to Mars is
very small," Khodorkovsky said.
Khodorkovsky, was convicted of tax evasion and fraud in a
Moscow trial which he said was motivated by enemies who wanted
to rip apart his company and punish him for his political
ambitions.
He always denied the charges. YUKOS was crippled with
massive back-tax claims and then its main Siberian oil
production units were sold off by the state, only to be bought
later by state-controlled companies.
He told Reuters he now mostly resided in London.
"I cannot give you short-term forecasts about Russia but if
we are talking about the next ten years then we should expect
revolutionary changes," he said.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)