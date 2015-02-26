LONDON Feb 26 Former Russian tycoon Mikhail
Khodorkovsky warned Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the Kremlin
chief was a "naked king" presiding over an economy that will
weaken further, eventually provoking a battle between rival
clans in Moscow.
"Putin with bare chest isn't a mighty leader: He is a naked
king," Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man who was arrested
in 2003 after falling foul of Putin only to be released in 2013,
told an audience in London.
Khodorkovsky, who once controlled Russia's biggest oil
company, said the Russian economy would weaken further and that
eventually its weakness would provoke a battle between the
powerful clans which dominate Russia.
In a message which likely to anger the 62-year-old Kremlin
chief, the former tycoon also called on the West to build ties
with Russian opposition groups in expectation of an end to the
Putin era.
"Tomorrow when the regime changes you will have to build
relationship and you will have very little time," said
Khodorkovsky, 51. "I know what I'm saying as I witnessed two
revolutions in Russia."
