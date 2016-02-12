MOSCOW Feb 12 International police organization
Interpol has refused a Russian request for a search notice on
former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Russia's TASS news agency
reported on Friday.
Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, is being
investigated in Russia on suspicion of ordering a contract
killing. He was pardoned by Putin in 2013 and freed after a
decade in jail on fraud charges and now lives abroad, travelling
between Germany, Switzerland and Britain.
He denies the charges against him and suggests they are
politically motivated because of his opposition to President
Vladimir Putin.
TASS cited an Interpol spokesperson as saying that Russia's
request for a search notice "did not correspond with the
organisation's rules".
"For this reason the National Central Bureau (of Interpol)
in Moscow was informed that the channels of Interpol cannot be
used for international police cooperation on this case,"
Interpol told TASS.
Last year Khodorkovsky told Reuters Putin had brought such
stagnation that Russia could eventually collapse.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Ralph Boulton)