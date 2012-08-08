* Lebedev's 13-year prison term cut by more than three years
* No direct effect on Khodorkovsky, who due for release in
2016
* Both see sentences as punishment for challenging Putin
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Aug 8 A Russian court cut the 13-year
prison term of the business partner of jailed ex-oil tycoon
Mikhail Khodorkovsky by more than three years on Wednesday,
handing him a rare legal victory in a case he and his lawyers
say was politically motivated.
The ruling by a court in northern Russia in response to an
appeal means that Platon Lebedev, 55, will leave prison next
March if it is not successfully challenged by the state
prosecution, according to defence lawyers.
"Platon - if this decision is not appealed by the
prosecution - must be freed on March 2, 2013," a lawyer for
Lebedev, Vladimir Krasny, told Kommersant FM radio.
Wednesday's ruling has no direct effect on Khodorkovsky, the
former Yukos oil company CEO who is also serving 13 years and is
due for release late in 2016, but did not file the same appeal.
Like Khodorkovsky, who was once Russia's richest man but
fell out with the Kremlin during Vladimir Putin's first
presidential term, Lebedev dismisses the convictions and
sentences as absurd and politically motivated.
Both men were arrested in 2003 in what supporters say was a
Kremlin-driven campaign to punish Khodorkovsky for challenges to
Putin and to increase state control over the lucrative oil
industry.
In trials that have damaged Russia's image in the West
during Putin's 12 years in power, Khodorkovsky and Lebedev were
convicted of fraud and tax evasion in 2005 and found guilty of
theft and money laundering at a second trial in 2010.
The fate of Khodorkovsky, whom Putin has sharply criticised
in public comments several times, is being closely watched for
signs of any softening of his position during a new six-year
presidential term he started on May 7.
Putin's reputation has suffered further as a result of the
trial of three women from an activist punk band, Pussy Riot, who
barged into Russia's main cathedral and performed a "punk
prayer" to the Virgin Mary to "Throw Putin out!"
HIGH-PROFILE PROCEEDINGS
Prosecutors have asked the court to sentence the women,
jailed since February, to three years in prison, a punishment
rights groups say would be grossly disproportionate to what they
did. The judge is to issue a verdict on Aug. 17.
The chairman of Russia's Supreme Court last month ordered a
lower court to review a separate appeal against Khodorkovsky's
conviction.
But Khodorkovsky's lead lawyer, Vadim Klyuvgant, said he saw
"nothing momentous" about the ruling in Lebedev's case and did
not treat it as a signal of whether or not Khodorkovsky's appeal
would succeed. "I see no real grounds to speak of any revival of
legitimacy in this case, or a shift toward fairness," he said.
In Lebedev's appeal, his lawyers said that because of
legislative changes that have softened punishments for some
financial crimes, including money laundering, Lebedev had
already served his time and should be released.
Prosecutors said his sentence should be shortened by less
than two years, but the court ordered it reduced to nine years
and eight months, according to a statement on a website set up
by lawyers and supporters.
While Khodorkovsky has not filed the same appeal, the
broader appeal that the Supreme Court chairman ordered the
Moscow City Court to review includes that argument, among
others, Klyuvgant said.
Maria Lipman, a political analyst at the Carnegie Moscow
Centre, said the ruling on Lebedev's complaint may have little
meaning for Khodorkovsky's appeal.
"To say that if Lebedev is released early, then Khodorkovsky
will be released early, assumes we are superimposing judicial
logic, legal logic," she said. "The decision for all these
cases, however, is not governed by judicial or legal logic."