MOSCOW Dec 20 The mother of former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky said she is still waiting in Moscow for news of her son after his release from jail on Friday under a pardon from President Vladimir Putin.

Khodorkovsky's mother Marina told Reuters she was ready to fly anywhere to meet him, if need be.

"We don't know anything, we don't know if and where we should fly," she said by telephone. "I want to just hug him. I don't even yet what I am going to say to him."

The country's federal prison service said Khodorkovsky had left prison on Friday and was headed for Germany.

