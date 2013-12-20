MOSCOW Dec 20 The mother of former Russian oil
tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky said she is still waiting in Moscow
for news of her son after his release from jail on Friday under
a pardon from President Vladimir Putin.
Khodorkovsky's mother Marina told Reuters she was ready to
fly anywhere to meet him, if need be.
"We don't know anything, we don't know if and where we
should fly," she said by telephone. "I want to just hug him. I
don't even yet what I am going to say to him."
The country's federal prison service said Khodorkovsky had
left prison on Friday and was headed for Germany.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and
Stve Gutterman)