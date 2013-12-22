MOSCOW Dec 22 Former oil tycoon Mikhail
Khodorkovsky said on Sunday that he will not shy away from
public activity but would not get directly involved in Russian
politics.
"The struggle for power is not for me," Khodorkovsky told a
news conference in Berlin, where he travelled after his release
from prison on Friday following a pardon from President Vladimir
Putin.
Khodorkovsky also said he hopes Putin will not stay in power
for life and urged Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to
follow Putin's example and free opposition leader Yulia
Tymoshenko.
The former Yukos oil company chief said he is in a good
financial situation and does not intend to go back into
business.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow; Writing by Steve
Gutterman)