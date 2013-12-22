BERLIN Dec 22 Former oil tycoon Mikhail
Khodorkovsky said on Sunday that many political prisoners remain
behind bars in Russia and urged Western politicians to keep that
in mind when they meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"One should not see me as a symbol that there are no
political prisoners left in Russia," Khodorkovsky told a news
conference in Berlin two days after his release from a Russian
prison following a pardon from Putin.
"I would like you to take me as symbol that the efforts of
civil society may lead to the release of people whose release
was not expected by anyone," Khodorkovsky said.
