MOSCOW Dec 20 A Russian prosecutor requested on
Thursday that oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky's jail sentence
for multibillion-dollar theft and money laundering be reduced by
almost two years, local news agencies reported.
Khodorkovsky is serving 13 years in a prison near the Arctic
circle after a Russian court convicted him in 2010 in a case
that Kremlin critics have described as politically motivated.
"I ask for a final punishment of 11 years and three months
imprisonment for M. Khodorkovsky and P. Lebedev," Interfax
reported the prosecutor as saying, referring to a former
business partner of Khodorkovsky, Platon Lebedev.
Lebedev's defence lawyers had earlier persuaded a court to
reduce his prison term by three years and four months, but a
higher court struck down the ruling. The lower court then cut
Lebedev's term by three years, only for the higher court to
reject that decision too.
On both occasions, prosecutors agreed Lebedev's term should
be cut, citing legal changes, but said he should still serve 11
years and three months.