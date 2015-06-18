(Corrects spelling of name in headline, paragraphs 2 and 4)
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, June 17 Russian President Vladimir
Putin's confrontation with the West is "artificial" and aimed at
protecting Russia's ruling elite and distracting attention from
a corrupt system, a former Russian oil tycoon said on Wednesday.
"The current confrontation with the West is absolutely
artificial," Mikhail Khodorkovsky told the Atlantic Council
think tank.
"The cooling of relations has been inspired by those Russian
elites who want to hold on to power."
Speaking through a translator, Khodorkovsky, once Russia's
richest man, said, "They desperately need an image of an enemy
who would distract the attention of the populace from the
corruption and inefficiency that exists in the power."
Khodorkovsky's empire, which included now defunct Russian
oil company Yukos, produced more crude than Qatar before he ran
afoul of Putin and was jailed for fraud and tax evasion. Putin
pardoned him in December 2013.
Khodorkovsky, one of Putin's most outspoken critics, lives
in Switzerland.
"Unfortunately, there can be no talk of any new strategic
rapprochement while Putin remains in power," Khodorkovsky said.
"In Russia such a system has been built under which any
decision can be suddenly changed at the whim of one person, who
is not controlled by any internal political mechanisms," he
said.
Asked whether he would run for president of Russia,
Khodorkovsky replied, "I don't want to waste questions that have
no practical value right now."
But, he said, "sooner or later" a power change would occur
in Russia and the West should be prepared to help Russia quickly
reintegrate into the global system.
That could happen by making Russia a member of NATO and the
European Union.
Khodorkovsky said it would be in Putin's interest to
"freeze" the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
He cautioned Washington over sending weapons to Ukraine, and
said most Russians already believed the conflict there was
between Russia and the United States.
"This situation is going to keep on developing in this
direction if arms start being shipped to Ukraine," he said.
"Then you have the question whether the United States is
ready to step into the conflict and to win because if it is not
ready for that this will be interpreted as America having lost."
