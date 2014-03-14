* Kremlin has cracked down on opposition websites
* Ukraine authorities have suffered cyber attacks
* Kremlin denies link with events in Ukraine
By Timothy Heritage and Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW, March 14 Victories are hard to come by
for Vladimir Putin's opponents, activists are jailed, protests
draw dwindling crowds, but on Friday they celebrated a minor
triumph by briefly knocking out the Kremlin website.
To red faces in the Kremlin and government, the central
bank's site was also brought down by a cyber attack and the
Foreign Ministry suffered similar problems.
"A powerful cyber attack is under way on the (Kremlin)
site," a spokeswoman for the Russian president's press service
said by telephone as security experts struggled to curtail
disruption. All three sites were working later on Friday.
A group calling itself Anonymous Russia highlighted the
Kremlin website's crash on Twitter, signalling it may have been
behind the attack. The same group said it brought down the
website in May 2012 in solidarity with protests against Putin on
his return for a third term as president.
A Kremlin source told Itar-Tass news agency there was no
link with "the events in Ukraine", referring to the standoff
with the West over Crimea, which votes on Sunday on unification
with Russia.
But the cyber attack reveals a small chink in the Kremlin's
defences as it defies Western demands to pull forces back to
base on the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula.
Critics may see Friday's attacks as revenge for similar
attacks on official websites in Ukraine since the national
parliament ousted Moscow-backed President Viktor Yanukovich last
month and the standoff with Russia worsened.
Friday's attacks are particularly embarrassing for Putin
because Russia blocked access to the Internet sites of prominent
Kremlin critics Alexei Navalny and Garry Kasparov on Thursday,
under a new law critics say is designed to silence dissent.
"HACKTIVISM"
"In this case we are talking about 'hacktivism', a form of
cyber attacks which is an expression of political or social
protest," said Sergei Lozhkin, an expert at the Kaspersky Lab
computer security firm.
"For someone who has certain skills it is much easier to
attack the government website or the media than organise a real
protest or demonstration."
He said there had also been similar attacks this week on the
Internet sites of several Russian media outlets that support
Putin, causing embarrassment although having no lasting impact
on them.
The Kremlin denies allegations of censorship or pressure on
the media but Thursday's move was the latest in what government
opponents see as a crackdown on independent media and
particularly the Internet.
The Internet is less easy to control than the state channels
which dominate the airwaves in Russia and social websites have
been used by Putin's opponents to summon people to protests
against him.
Soon after Yanukovich's removal in Ukraine, the new
authorities said the country's telecommunications system had
come under cyber attack, with equipment installed in
Russian-controlled Crimea used to interfere with mobile phones
of members of parliament.
Unidentified sources later launched denial of service (DoS)
attacks - intended to make a machine or network resource
unavailable to its intended users - on Ukraine's top security
body, the Security and Defence Council.
