MOSCOW Aug 12 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Sergei Ivanov himself asked to leave the position of head of the Kremlin administration.

Putin earlier on Friday signed an order removing Ivanov from his job as head of the Kremlin administration and appointed his former deputy, Anton Vaino, in his place.

In televised comments, Putin said Ivanov had recommended Vaino to replace him. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alexander Winning)