Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 The weaker rouble is good for Russia's many export-oriented enterprises but talk about a strong devaluation of the currency is not appropriate, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said on Wednesday.
"The weakening of the local currency promotes revitalization of export-oriented enterprises and industries, which are in a majority," Peskov told journalists, noting that there is some volatility in the rouble's current rate.
"This makes sense, but again, to talk about any sharp fluctuations, a strong devaluation is not appropriate."
The comments come after Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday he would welcome a weakening of the rouble's exchange rate as long as it is market-driven, adding that it would boost exports and budget revenues. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.