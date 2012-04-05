* Seeks to hold next Putin administration to account
* Fiscal hawk rules out role in next government
* Could bolster chances of return to high office
By Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's ex-finance minister,
Alexei Kudrin, launched a civic task force on Thursday that is
designed to hold the next government to account and positions
him as an influential political outsider.
Kudrin has ruled out serving under outgoing President Dmitry
Medvedev, who is poised to take over the premiership in a job
swap with Russia's long-time leader Vladimir Putin, who won a
presidential election last month.
Instead, by launching the Civic Initiatives Committee,
Kudrin will seek to influence policy, offer a platform for the
emerging liberal opposition and, say commentators, bolster his
chances of an eventual return to high office.
"The recent elections show that people want to take part in
resolving society's problems and choose the country's path of
development," Kudrin, flanked by members of the group, told a
packed news conference at a Moscow business centre.
"We must help fulfil this task - we want to help develop the
institutions of a civic society and help citizens, civic groups
and professional people to find their role."
Kudrin, 51, is a fiscal hawk who in his 11 years as finance
minister earned the respect of investors by restoring the public
finances to health from a humiliating default and devaluation in
1998.
He was ousted last September in a row that followed the
announcement by Putin and Medvedev that they would switch roles
after December's parliamentary and March's presidential votes.
Although Kudrin clashed with Medvedev at the time over
rising public spending, he was widely believed to have been
disappointed not to have been offered the post of prime minister
in the next Putin administration.
IN OR OUT?
Kudrin was later described by Putin as a close friend. He is
a regular visitor to the Finance Ministry, where sources say he
is still advising his successor, Anton Siluanov, on economic
policy.
But he has also criticised the conduct of the elections,
joining opposition protests against alleged ballot fraud in
favour of Russia's ruling political party and Putin.
In a statement, Kudrin's 37-strong committee said it would
"openly oppose the actions of the powers that be, regardless of
personalities or job titles".
Kudrin has conducted extensive consultations with opposition
groups and said he was prepared to work with a liberal party
that billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, who ran third in the
presidential vote, plans to found.
Kudrin, who did not vote in the presidential election, has
ruled out leading a political party, however, saying his
committee would focus on issues like electoral reform, fighting
corruption and overhauling the police and courts.
On the panel are some well-known public figures, including
television talk show host Vladimir Pozner, Kirov regional
governor Nikita Belykh and Mikhail Dmitriev, head of the Centre
for Strategic Initiatives think tank.
In a potentially embarrassing oversight, however, the names
of two journalists were included in error on the committee list,
one of them said.
Commentators have described Kudrin's initiative as a 'shadow
government' that could position him for a return to government
should Medvedev - who has yet to form a cabinet team - stumble
as prime minister.
"It looks as though a pre-programmed conflict is appearing
in the upper echelons of power," columnist Mikhail Rostovsky
wrote recently in mass-circulation daily Moskovsky Komsomolets.
"Putin continues to view Kudrin as his economic guru and as
someone who absolutely has to return to his team."
Kudrin's policy think tank could also compete with an 'open
government' initiative patronised by Medvedev that has also
discussed fighting corruption and reforming the economy.
Committee member Igor Yurgens, who also heads a think tank
seen as close to Medvedev, said talk of a shadow government was
overdone: "There will be intellectual competition - there's no
doubt about that," Yurgens told Reuters.