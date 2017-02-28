Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
BISHKEK Russia is confident it will be able to resolve a series of disputes with Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, referring to disagreements over a joint border and energy deliveries.
"I am sure we will be able to find a way out," Putin told a news conference in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, after meeting his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev.
Earlier this month, Belarus accused Russia of trying to restore a formal border zone between the two countries, a move it said flouted agreements on freedom of movement and trade.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.