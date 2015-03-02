Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the 28th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the main U.N. human rights forum on Monday that the murder of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov was a "heinous crime" and that President Vladimir Putin was leading an investigation to bring perpetrators to justice.

He addressed the Geneva forum shortly before U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and after the foreign ministers of Croatia and Slovakia voiced concern at the killing in Moscow on Friday.

Lavrov also called on Ukraine to distance itself from what he called "extremists" in the east and pursue a course towards peace. He said "tangible progress" had been achieved in implementing measures agreed in Minsk this month and that the ceasefire was being "consolidated".

But he urged the Kiev government to lift what he called a 'de facto blockade' of the Donbass region, restore economic ties, pay social benefits, banking services and freedom of movement from Donbass to other parts of country.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)