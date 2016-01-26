MOSCOW An inquiry chaired by a British judge into the death in London of Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko will seriously complicate Russian-British ties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference on Tuesday.

The inquiry, which concluded it was probable that senior Kremlin officials ordered Litvinenko's killing, contained groundless accusations and left many questions unanswered, Lavrov said.

