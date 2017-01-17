Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference after the talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow, Russia, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday he thought it was right to invite the Trump administration to peace talks on the Syria conflict that are planned for Jan. 23 in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

Lavrov said at a news conference that he hoped the Trump administration would accept the invitation and welcomed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's desire to make fighting international terrorism a priority.

He also told reporters he hoped Russia and Trump could cooperate more effectively on Syria than Russia did with the Obama administration.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova)