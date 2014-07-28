MOSCOW, July 28 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Monday Moscow could launch an appeal if the
Hague's arbitration court rules in favour of a group of
shareholders in defunct oil giant Yukos against Russia.
"I heard this morning reports that such a verdict is
expected," he told a news conference, saying he would wait for
the ruling to be made before commenting.
He said legal formalities in the case had not been
completed, including the right of appeal. "The Russian side,
those agencies which represent Russia in this process, will no
doubt use all available legal possibilities to defend its
position."
(Reporting by Aleksei Anishchuk; Writing by Alessandra
Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)