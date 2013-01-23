* Lebedev faces trial over punch-throwing on TV
* Media magnate says charges lack substance
* Faces up to five years' jail if convicted
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW, Jan 23 Russian banker and media magnate
Alexander Lebedev on Wednesday likened his trial for throwing a
punch during a television chat show to a political witch-hunt
and said the charge of hooliganism levelled against him was
baseless.
The backer of Britain's Independent and London Evening
Standard newspapers was charged in September with hooliganism
motivated by religious, political, racial, ethnic or ideological
hatred, and could be jailed for up to five years if convicted.
Lebedev said he would attend the first pre-trial hearing on
Thursday into the 2011 incident, where he rose from his chair
and threw a punch at property developer Sergei Polonsky.
Lebedev, whose fortune was put at $1.1 billion by Forbes
magazine last year, has said he is being made a scapegoat for
criticising President Vladimir Putin.
"We have people like McCarthy at various echelons of the
establishment including law enforcement agencies," he said on
Wednesday. "This is the case where they fabricated an accusation
built completely not on law."
U.S. Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy became infamous for
launching investigations into claims that Communists had
infiltrated the government. He held extensive hearings in
1953-54 attempting to uncover Communist sympathisers.
"The hooliganism accusation ... is based on nothing, on air,
because how on earth could I have prepared a gross violation of
public order based on political hatred to a person I'd never
seen in my life?" Lebedev told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"It is completely baseless from a legal point of view; the
accusation, it's empty."
In a statement issued earlier this month, federal
investigators said the criminal case against Lebedev had been
sent to Moscow's Ostankino district court for trial.
"(He) beat Sergey Polonsky, his opponent in the programme,
two times in his head using a pretext of little significance,"
said the statement's official English translation. "Polonsky
fell from a chair."
The trial is expected to start in February and a verdict is
likely in March or April, Lebedev said.
Asked whether he thought he had a chance of winning, Lebedev
said by telephone: "Yes, I think so - I wouldn't exclude it."
Russian authorities have arrested or charged a number of
people critical of the Kremlin, including several opposition
leaders such as anti-corruption blogger and protest leader
Alexei Navalny.
"Let's say we want to get a firm acquittal, which is, we
want to win the case," Lebedev said.
"Of course we have to take into consideration that
hooliganism is a serious accusation ... potentially facing five
years in prison, and Russian courts are not very used to judges
acquitting somebody."
Preliminary hearings will likely be closed to the public.
Lebedev anticipated the case could go to appeal and then before
the high court and could take nine or 10 months in total.
Lebedev's business interests in Russia include a bank and
real estate assets; a stake in airline Aeroflot and a
potato farm. He has said he is looking to sell his Russian
assets because of pressure from the Kremlin.
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied the Kremlin has
attempted to put pressure on Lebedev or other wealthy Russians
over their business interests.
In a separate incident, Polonsky was detained in Cambodia
this month, accused of assault and illegal detention after an
incident on a boat. He could face up to three years in prison if
convicted.