Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
MOSCOW, July 2 Russian media magnate Alexander Lebedev was convicted of battery over a televised brawl on Tuesday following a trial he portrayed as President Vladimir Putin's revenge for criticising the government.
The judge was expected to sentence Lebedev later on Tuesday. The state prosecution last week dropped a jail threat against Lebedev, the financial backer of two British newspapers, The Independent and London Evening Standard.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
