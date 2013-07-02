Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
MOSCOW, July 2 Russian tycoon Alexander Lebedev was ordered on Tuesday to do 150 hours of community service over a televised brawl following a trial he depicted as President Vladimir Putin's revenge for criticising the government.
A judge convicted Lebedev of battery but state prosecutors last week dropped a jail threat against Lebedev, the financial backer of two British newspapers, The Independent and London Evening Standard. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
