MOSCOW, July 21 Russian budget hypermarket chain Lenta expects a slightly lower EBITDA margin in 2016 compared to a year earlier due to discounts and other marketing activities, Chief Executive Jan Dunning told Reuters on Thursday.

Lenta reported a 21.8 percent increase in second-quarter sales on Thursday, totalling 73.6 billion roubles ($1.2 bln), with like-for-like sales rising 4.9 percent from a year earlier.

It said it expected an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 9.8 percent in the first half of this year compared to 10.2 percent for the same period of last year. The company is due to report its financial results on Aug. 25.

"In the second half of the year the EBITDA margin is always higher than in the first half, also thanks to sales ahead of the New Year. In the year as a whole, we think that our EBITDA margin will be a bit lower compared to last year," Dunning said.

That would be partly due to special offers and discounts to retain clients and attract new ones, he said.

In a statement, Lenta confirmed its target to open at least 40 hypermarkets this year, "significantly more hypermarkets than it has ever opened in a single calendar year".

"The number of supermarket openings in 2016 is expected to be at least double 2015. Looking ahead, Lenta expects to maintain a similar or higher rate of growth in 2017 and beyond," the company said. ($1 = 64.0445 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning and Susan Fenton)