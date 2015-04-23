By Olga Sichkar
| MOSCOW, April 23
MOSCOW, April 23 Russian budget hypermarket
chain Lenta said on Thursday it expected the
second quarter to be challenging because an economic crisis has
forced consumers to spend less on non-food purchases than a year
ago.
The company reported earlier on Thursday a 37.7 percent
year-on-year jump in sales for January-March to 54.5 billion
roubles ($1.07 billion), while like-for-like sales grew 15
percent. Its 2015 full-year guidance calls for revenue growth in
a 34-38 percent range.
"Last year, our second quarter was the strongest we had for
the whole year. We had 39 percent (revenue) growth so the base
is quite tough. We see that the economic impact is getting
more and more difficult in the second quarter. I do believe that
we will have a strong second quarter but it's tough," Lenta CEO
Jan Dunning told Reuters.
"It's mainly tough for consumers, they are very price
sensitive, trading down is continuing, we see that non-food
which in the second quarter is normally strong is having
difficulties," Dunning said in a telephone interview.
Fresh from raising $225 million from a share sale, Lenta
recently raised its 2015 store opening target to at least 25
hypermarkets. It also plans to open 10-15 new supermarkets, a
smaller format it has been developing in and around Moscow, this
year.
Dunning said Lenta was also planning its first supermarket
in Russia's second-biggest city of St Petersburg. He told
Reuters in an interview in March the company wanted to expand
the supermarket format beyond the metropolitan area where it had
proved successful.
"We are quite excited with the performance of supermarkets.
We see them developing stronger and stronger, this is one of the
reasons why we want to open up more. At the moment we have
ability to speed up expansion. We are negotiating our first
supermarket in St Petersburg and as you understand if we open up
one, it won't be the last one," he said.
Like-for-like sales in supermarkets jumped 28 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter, outpacing the performance of
the core hypermarket business.
($1 = 50.7472 roubles)
