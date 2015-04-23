MOSCOW, April 23 Russian budget hypermarket chain Lenta said on Thursday it expected the second quarter to be challenging because an economic crisis has forced consumers to spend less on non-food purchases than a year ago.

The company reported earlier on Thursday a 37.7 percent year-on-year jump in sales for January-March to 54.5 billion roubles ($1.07 billion), while like-for-like sales grew 15 percent. Its 2015 full-year guidance calls for revenue growth in a 34-38 percent range.

"Last year, our second quarter was the strongest we had for the whole year. We had 39 percent (revenue) growth so the base is quite tough. We see that the economic impact  is getting more and more difficult in the second quarter. I do believe that we will have a strong second quarter but it's tough," Lenta CEO Jan Dunning told Reuters.

"It's mainly tough for consumers, they are very price sensitive, trading down is continuing, we see that non-food which in the second quarter is normally strong is having difficulties," Dunning said in a telephone interview.

Fresh from raising $225 million from a share sale, Lenta recently raised its 2015 store opening target to at least 25 hypermarkets. It also plans to open 10-15 new supermarkets, a smaller format it has been developing in and around Moscow, this year.

Dunning said Lenta was also planning its first supermarket in Russia's second-biggest city of St Petersburg. He told Reuters in an interview in March the company wanted to expand the supermarket format beyond the metropolitan area where it had proved successful.

"We are quite excited with the performance of supermarkets. We see them developing stronger and stronger, this is one of the reasons why we want to open up more. At the moment we have ability to speed up expansion. We are negotiating our first supermarket in St Petersburg and as you understand if we open up one, it won't be the last one," he said.

Like-for-like sales in supermarkets jumped 28 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, outpacing the performance of the core hypermarket business. ($1 = 50.7472 roubles)