* Company will seek to place GDRs representing newly issued
shares
* Books for sale already covered, financial market source
says
* Co can open at least 40 hypermarkets in 2016 if sale
successful
(Adds detail on new openings in 2016, bookbuilding)
MOSCOW, Oct 20 Russian budget hypermarket chain
Lenta on Tuesday launched a share offering
and said it was looking to raise around $150 million to
accelerate its expansion.
The sale is the second time Lenta has sought to raise money
on equity markets in 2015, following a $225 million share sale
in March.
Lenta, whose shares closed up almost 3 percent in London,
said it will seek to place global depositary receipts (GDRs)
representing newly issued shares. It gave no price for the new
stock.
Russian companies are grappling with a weak economy and high
inflation after Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict, but
analysts expect budget retailers such as Lenta to gain market
share as price-conscious shoppers flock to low-price stores.
If the share sale is successful, Lenta said it would be able
to open at least 40 new hypermarkets next year, more than it
previously forecast, and said it expected to achieve similar or
higher rates of hypermarket openings in 2017 and beyond.
It added that the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development also planned to sell around $100 million worth of
its shares in Lenta, with an option to increase the sale to $150
million.
"Lenta believes that the current economic conditions are
conducive to further accelerating its organic growth, in part as
real estate prices have become more attractive and some
competitors have curtailed their growth plans," it said.
Lenta said an accelerated bookbuilding process would be
launched immediately following the announcement. A financial
market source said books for the share sale were already covered
by Tuesday evening.
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and VTB Capital
are acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the
share sale.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Olga Popova; Editing by
David Holmes)