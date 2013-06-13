BRIEF-Hamilton Lane, effective on May 26, 2017, board increased size of board to 6 directors
MOSCOW, June 13 Russian hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG and Russia's VTB Capital, has selected banks for a possible 2014 initial public offering, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
The banks selected are: JP Morgan Chase & Co, Credit Suisse, UBS, Deutsche Bank and VTB, the sources said. The IPO is expected to be in 2014.
Sources familiar with the matter have said that Lenta was talking to banks about a possible London listing which could raise at least $1 billion and could command a valuation of over $5 billion.
Lenta was not immediately available for comment. TPG, JPM, Credit Suisse and VTB declined comment. UBS and Deutsche did not immediately provide comment.
CARACAS, May 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has confirmed it bought Venezuelan bonds after being excoriated by the country's opposition for financing the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro, who is facing sustained protests.