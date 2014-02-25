MOSCOW Feb 25 Organisers for Russian
hypermarkets chain Lenta's planned London stock market listing
have specified a price range of $10-$11 per global depositary
receipt (GDR), a source close to the placement said on Tuesday.
The source said that books are covered with a price of
$10.50 per GDR.
The banks advising on Lenta's initial public offering (IPO)
are JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, UBS, Deutsche Bank and VTB
Capital. TPG Capital is acting as a co-manager while Rothschild
is financial adviser to Lenta.
(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by
Timothy Heritage and Pravin Char)