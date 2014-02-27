BRIEF-Liberbank to issue 19.1 mln shares for bond conversion
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
MOSCOW Feb 27 Russian hypermarket chain Lenta has narrowed guidance for its initial public offering (IPO) to $10-$10.25 per global depositary receipt (GDR), two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The previous guidance for Lenta's London IPO stood at $10-$11 per GDR. Sources said that order books - which will be closed later on Thursday - were covered within the new range.
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna