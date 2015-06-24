MOSCOW, June 24 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it had reduced its stake in Russian retailer Lenta to 11.5 percent from 15.3 percent via a private placement.

The bank sold 17,833,000 global depositary receipts, representing 25 percent of its holding, through an accelerated private placement on the London Stock Exchange, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)